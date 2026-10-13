Grizzly 399 takes center stage in new film on Amazon Prime

The memory of world-famous Grizzly Bear 399 is enduring almost two years after her death. This week, a film about her is premiering on Amazon Prime.

Grizzly 399 lived to age 28. She was the oldest known reproducing grizzly in the area in and around Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. She had 18 cubs, including quadruplets, which sparked worldwide fanfare.

“It's not just the fact that she was known. It's the fact that we were all watching,” said Alex Stavrou, the Los Angeles-based director of the new film, “ 399 Forever .”

Courtesy Alex Stavrou "399 Forever" Director Alex Stavrou takes photos in Grand Teton National Park. He decided to make the film after visiting his friends who are wildlife guides in Jackson, Wyoming, and learning of the widespread community who followed Grizzly 399 when she was alive.

The film focuses on the community of guides, photographers and advocates following the grizzly in the last year of her life. She often traveled and lived near major roads, until a car killed her in 2024.

“She brings attention to not only grizzly bear conservation, but all conservation causes,” Stavrou said.

Just this year, seven other grizzlies have met a similar fate in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to federal data . That makes up about 10% of deaths documented in 2026 so far. About half of the deaths have been euthanizations by state wildlife managers, most often the result of grizzlies attacking livestock.

Those wildlife managers could have more flexibility to kill the species, federally listed as “threatened,” if the Trump administration finalizes a new rule . It would give Idaho, Montana and Wyoming more management control.

The plan is then to completely remove federal protections for the bears and take them off the endangered species list.

“So, as soon as that [rule] comes out, you’re going to see an immediate push on delisting,” Karen Budd-Falen, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service deputy director, told Idaho legislators on Sept. 28, according to Boise State Public Radio reporting .

Conservationists in the new film said they worry more grizzlies, like 399, could die if they lose federal protections.

“People have a huge emotional connection to 399. Even though it’s been two years, things are still coming up,” Stavrou said. “There's still so much we do not know about her, and I think that mystery endures.”

The film premieres Friday, Oct. 16, on Amazon Prime.

Film still, courtesy Bad Crayfish Productions Photographers and tourist gather at a "bear jam" under the Tetons.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.