Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 13
On today's podcast: Health care is a major point of contention… separating the candidates for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The Aspen City Council could have a vacancy next year. The public is pushing back on a Trump administration move to allow more motorized vehicles in national forests.