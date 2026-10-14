Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 14
On today's podcast: The federal government plans to allow oil & gas drilling on the Roan Plateau as early as next year. The city of Aspen will remain under stage three water restrictions into the winter —A move that officials are calling unprecedented. And there’s a record number of state-wide ballot questions this year, many of them are especially relevant for women.