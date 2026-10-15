Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 15
On today's podcast: The executive director of the Early Learning Center in Aspen has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A new collaboration aims to protect water and land in the San Luis Valley. And a new report finds that Native Americans face voting obstacles at every step of the electoral process.