Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, October 16
On today's newscast: CD3 candidates talk about the Iran War, Garfield County is facing a nearly $13 million dollar shortfall in its 2027 budget, and Basalt plans to turn on a new set of traffic cameras along Highway 82. Tune in for these stories and more.