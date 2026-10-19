Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, October 19
On today's podcast: Pitkin County is considering a land-use update that would raise fees on some large homes — an effort to boost an affordable housing fund for local employees. The two candidates running to represent Western Colorado in Congress say they want to build bridges. And as ballots arrive in mailboxes across Colorado, county clerks are assuring people that their votes will be counted.