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Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Tuesday, October 20

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published October 20, 2026 at 8:22 AM MDT
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On today's podcast: Pitkin County commissioners are facing some tough choices over an airport construction project that’s over budget. Garfield County voters are weighing a slate of tax measures on the November ballot. And Pitkin County Public Health officials are encouraging residents to get flu and COVID vaccines.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff