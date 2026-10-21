Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 21
On today's podcast: The city of Aspen wants to take on about a hundred million dollars of debt for water treatment facility improvements. It’ll cost a couple bucks more to ride Glenwood Springs’ on-demand ride service next year. And Colorado Democrats are returning the most ballots ahead of the midterm elections.