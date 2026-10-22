Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 22
On today's podcast: Plans for a housing development, west of Glenwood Springs, is moving forward. The Aspen airport could double landing fee rates next year. And Colorado voters will soon decide whether to enshrine the right to hunt and fish into the state constitution.