Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, October 23
On today's podcast: The Aspen School District is considering buying the Woody Creek racetrack to develop affordable housing. A new poll finds that an overwhelming majority of Coloradans support public land conservation. And some new residents at the governor's mansion are more interested in pollen than politics.