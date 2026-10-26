Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, October 26
On today's podcast: Today’s the deadline in Colorado to register to vote and still receive a mail ballot for the upcoming election. Three members of a New Castle family were killed in a small plane crash in Gunnison County Saturday. And The Justice Department wants to send election monitors to Metro Denver.