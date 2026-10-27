This event was recorded on October 26, 2026 at Snowmass Town Hall in partnership with Grassroots TV, the Aspen Daily News, the Aspen Times and Aspen Public Radio.

Listen to complete audio from the 2026 Snowmass Village Candidate Forum recorded live at Snowmass Town Hall on Monday, October 26. Co-hosted by Grassroots TV, the Aspen Daily News, the Aspen Times, and Aspen Public Radio, the annual "Squirm Night" candidate forum provided local voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking office in Snowmass Village ahead of the November election.

During the candidate forum, participants addressed critical local issues, including workforce housing accessibility, resort community development, environmental sustainability, public transit, and municipal infrastructure across Snowmass Village and the Upper Roaring Fork Valley. Candidates presented opening statements, answered questions submitted by local journalists and community members, and outlined their strategic visions for serving local constituents.

Participating candidates, listed in alphabetical order by last name, included:

Snowmass Village Town Council: Britta Gustafson, Thea Khan-Farooqi, Katie McKirahan, Brian McNellis, and Susan Marolt.

Audio of the event is archived above for on-demand listening to help community members make informed decisions at the ballot box.