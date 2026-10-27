Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 27
On today's podcast: Bears have been seen all over the Roaring Fork Valley this year and they're eating more human food. What could that mean for their hibernation? A new report examines domestic violence deaths in Colorado. And wild-fires threaten more communities, researchers are looking at what it might cost to build homes that are more fire-resilient.