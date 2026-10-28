Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 28
On today's podcast: Seniors in Garfield County are facing changes to their Medicare plans as open enrollment begins. A skier survived Sunday after being buried in an avalanche on a Colorado 14er. And a Colorado tax credit that helped lift thousands of children out of poverty is being suspended.