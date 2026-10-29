Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 29
On today's podcast: Democrats in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District are hopeful that an unpopular president can help swing a seat they haven’t won in 18 years. Roaring Fork residents are organizing against a proposed housing project that would create hundreds of homes. And Colorado election officials say they will protect voters’ rights, no matter what Election Day brings.