Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, October 30
On today's podcast: Immigrant advocacy groups are sounding alarms over Amendment 81. Basalt is one step closer to putting speed cameras on Highway 82. And a decades-old, family owned business in Downtown Aspen is being sold.