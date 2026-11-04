Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is sentenced to 10 more years in prison

Updated November 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM MST

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court sentenced prominent activist Joshua Wong to 10 more years in prison Thursday under a Beijing-imposed national security law, in a case that critics say underscores the crackdown on the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

Wong, 30, first led student protests as a teenager and engaged in international advocacy efforts for Hong Kong's democracy movement. He was already serving a four-year, eight-month prison term after pleading guilty in the city's biggest national security case, and had been due to be freed in January.

But he was further charged in 2025 with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, an offense under the security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Judge William Tam said Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law colluded with foreign officials and other foreign actors and sought measures against China and Hong Kong.

The judge pointed to the U.S. revocation of the city's preferential treatment as a special administrative region and U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, saying these were the kinds of sanctions or hostile measures Wong and Law had called for.

Kin Cheung / AP FILE - Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to reporters at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019.

"The punishment must fit the gravity of the crime committed," Tam wrote. "It is also necessary for this court to express the community's abhorrence of the defendant's scheme and acts together with others to collude with foreign forces."

The United States strongly condemned the sentencing and called for Wong's immediate release.

The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong said in a statement that Wong has been "unjustly imprisoned" since late 2020, showing that "Beijing will go to extraordinary lengths to silence those who advocate for fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong."

Wong pleaded guilty to the offense earlier this year. Tam said he considered a 13-year prison sentence as a starting point but reduced it because of Wong's guilty plea and mitigation.

Tam said Wong would serve the remaining two months of the sentence for his first national security conviction concurrently with the new sentence.

Wong looked calm during sentencing

Ahead of the hearing, Wong, who appeared at the High Court in a dark shirt, nodded to his supporters and pro-democracy activists in the public gallery.

He appeared serious but calm as the judge read out his sentencing remarks. "Thank you all," he told supporters before leaving the courtroom.

Tiffany Chin, a former member of the now-disbanded Scholarism movement once led by Wong, was in tears after the sentence was delivered.

With limited seating available, some took turns entering the courtroom. Dozens had lined up outside the court to secure a seat in the public gallery, some as early as Tuesday. One resident, ET Wong, said Wong walked a difficult path for Hong Kong's future, human rights and the student movement. "He should not have spent a single day in wrongful imprisonment," she said.

In a statement written in prison, Wong said he thought he was acting within the law and was not directly advocating for sanctions when he reposted others' social media posts or called on foreign companies to consider ceasing business with the Hong Kong police. He said he later realized his judgment was wrong.

He said during his nearly six years in prison, he enrolled in university courses and read many books. He said he devoted himself to becoming a better person, and hoped he would regard the experience as having helped forge his character when he looks back one day.

Wong's convictions seen as discouraging dissent

Hong Kong once had a freewheeling civil society. But after huge anti-government protests rocked the city in 2019, authorities reduced public choice in elections and arrested many leading activists. Some news outlets known for reporting critical of the government shut down and dozens of civil society groups dissolved.

Observers say Wong's sentencing shows authorities' determination to keep prominent activists in prison for as long as possible.

Eric Lai, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law, said most of the alleged activities after the security law took effect were purely online expressions and public information transmission, which would not be seen as a great threat to national security in liberal countries.

Law, who is wanted by the Hong Kong authorities, said in a statement that it was incredibly sad to see his friend suffer further sentencing over his peaceful advocacy work.

Beijing views Wong as an anti-China figure supporting Hong Kong independence, a stance that crosses its red line. Hong Kong authorities argue the security law is crucial for the city's stability following the 2019 protests, maintaining that the city's law enforcement actions were evidence-based.

Prosecution highlights Wong's lobbying and advocacy efforts

The prosecution alleged that Wong and Law had agreed in or around 2016 to lobby internationally to achieve their goal of democratic self-determination.

After the security law was enacted, Law, who left for the U.K., and others advanced their work abroad by meeting foreign politicians and launching petition drives, it said. Wong supported the effort from Hong Kong through foreign media outlets and social media to draw international attention and bolster the request for sanctions, a blockade or other hostile measures against China and Hong Kong, it said.

Wong's lawyer Derek Chan had urged the court to impose a sentence that would give his client some hope, adding that Wong wishes to take care of his parents after his release.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities defend the ruling

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that Wong had pleaded guilty in the face of overwhelming facts and evidence and that the central government supports Hong Kong in upholding national security.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wong, Law and their accomplices are among the "primary culprits responsible for undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability."

Steve Li, chief superintendent of the police's national security department, welcomed the court's ruling and said he hoped Wong would reflect on his wrongdoing.

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the sentencing is a clear example of how the security law is being used to target individuals for political expression and participation.

To his supporters, Wong is a political star representing a younger generation born in the final years of Hong Kong's British colonial rule before the city's return to China in 1997.

Though he's held behind bars, Wong's influence appears to have remained a concern for the pro-Beijing camp.

In September, a pro-Beijing newspaper report criticized a 2017 documentary about Wong on Netflix for "beautifying" his crimes. The city's security bureau told local media the government was taking follow-up action.

The documentary then topped Netflix's most-watched list in Hong Kong.

Copyright 2026 NPR