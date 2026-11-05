Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 5
On today's podcast: Garfield County voters rejected some tax measures and approved others in Tuesday’s election. Two ballot measures involving transgender people are passing in Colorado, with votes still to be counted. And Colorado students will spend less time taking standardized tests next year.