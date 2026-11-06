Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, November 6
On today's podcast: About a fifth of girls who play sports stop playing before high school — an Aspen ski club wants to change that. Election workers are still counting votes on ballot measure Amendment 87, but supporters are already celebrating. And heavy rains throughout the Southwest brought some water into Colorado River reservoirs —But not enough to fix regionwide shortages.