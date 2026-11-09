Finding home after the Kipnuk flood

Lacey and Darrell John are among the hundreds of people from the Western Alaska coast forced to move to Anchorage after a storm spawned by Typhoon Halong, which all but erased their village. A year later, they still don’t know if they’ll ever be able to live in Kipnuk again. KNBA’s Rhonda McBride met the John family last year, as they struggled to adjust to city life.

“There's a saying that our children are watching us, and they're learning from us,” Lacey John said . “And seeing her take care of her doll shows us that we're taking good care of each other.”