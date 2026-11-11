Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 11
On today's podcast: Officials in Glenwood Springs say the city’s new speed cameras are driving a 15 percent revenue increase for next year’s budget. And the massive rainfall that caused severe flooding in the Four Corners region, is part of a larger pattern that’s causing concern among climatologists.