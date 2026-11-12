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Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, November 12

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published November 12, 2026 at 9:17 AM MST
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On today's podcast: An update on Aspen’s largest-ever affordable housing project. An LGBTQ community center has re-opened in New Castle. And the state budget will see billions of dollars in new revenue — But Colorado still must rein in Medicaid spending.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff