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Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Monday, November 16

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published November 16, 2026 at 9:09 AM MST
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On today's podcast: Aspen has purchased an affordable housing complex. Democratic leaders from across the country gathered in Denver to talk about the party’s future. And a new report details the circumstances around the deaths of four wildland firefighters.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff