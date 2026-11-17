Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, November 17
On today's podcast: Prices at the pump are falling across Colorado, but not so much around mountain towns. Basalt’s Town Council has rejected a proposed housing development off of Highway 82. And Governor Polis is urging Colorado lawmakers to cut Medicaid spending, even though a new income tax could help avoid those cuts.