Despite its name, St. Mary's is technically a snowfield , not a true glacier . But its disappearance offers a striking example of the changes unfolding across the West's mountains.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds that nearly 400 glaciers have disappeared as the climate has warmed . That's more than a quarter of the glaciers documented in historical surveys.

“This is a tangible indicator of climate warming, and this is only the tip of the iceberg, so to speak, of a lot of changes that we'll be experiencing in the future,” said Andrew Fountain, a glaciologist at Portland State University who led the study.

Fountain and his team compared glacier inventories from the 1950s through the 1980s with more recent aerial and satellite imagery, collected around 2015. They identified more than 1,300 glaciers across six states: California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Most are quite small — not the massive rivers of ice people might picture, Fountain said. Washington's Mount Rainier alone has more glacier-covered area and a greater volume of ice than all the glaciers in the other five states combined, he added.

Since the historical surveys, Western glaciers have lost roughly one-third of both their surface area and ice volume.

The declines have been particularly steep in some mountain ranges. In Montana's Beartooth Mountains and Absaroka Range, glacier-covered areas shrank by about 62%. In Wyoming's Wind River Range, the decline was roughly 48%. California's Sierra Nevada saw losses of about 64%.

Why disappearing glaciers matter

Glaciers act as natural reservoirs, releasing cold water into streams during the hottest and driest months of the year. Unlike seasonal snowpack , glaciers can continue supplying water long after the snow has melted, helping sustain high-elevation ecosystems and cold-water species.

“As these glaciers shrink, their ability to produce this water and to mitigate against droughts are also reduced,” Fountain said.

Researchers warn that continued ice loss could leave alpine watersheds more vulnerable to drought and warmer stream temperatures.

Why some glaciers are hanging on

Not all glaciers are disappearing at the same rate.

In places like the Rocky Mountains, local terrain can play a key role in their survival. Steep mountain walls can shield ice from direct sunlight, while avalanches and wind can deposit extra snow in sheltered areas. These conditions help some glaciers persist even as temperatures rise.

For Fountain, though, the widespread losses are about more than their ecological consequences.

“It's sad to see these beautiful landscape features disappear,” he said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.