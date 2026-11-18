Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 18
On today's podcast: A Roaring Fork ranch owner wants to expand his footprint through a federal land swap. Garfield County is tapping into rainy day funds to cover an $11 million dollar budget shortfall. And longtime Aspen local and columnist Elizabeth Milias died Saturday, after a battle with cancer.