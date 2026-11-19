Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 19
On today's podcast: Taxable sales in Aspen were up slightly in September compared to last year. More money is flowing to several local organizations that connect the Latino community with mental health and addiction care. And Coloradans may have voted blue in the midterms, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely sold on Democrats.