Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, November 20
On today's podcast: Police were called to a Roaring Fork School Board meeting Wednesday, as an activist pastor was speaking out against the district’s sexual education curriculum. Governor Polis will delay enforcement of new federal Medicaid work requirements. And a program that pays for cloud seeding that adds more snow to Colorado’s mountains has been cut.