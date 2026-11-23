Aspen Public Radio’s news team aims to publish accurate, fair and balanced information at all times, and strives to be clear about where we source our information. However, journalism is ultimately produced by humans in communication with other humans, and there are occasionally errors or misunderstandings that must be corrected.

We own our mistakes. When warranted, Aspen Public Radio makes corrections as swiftly and completely as possible, and notes what has been corrected in an editor’s note underneath the article. If multiple corrections are needed at separate times, those are noted with separate editors’ notes. We will also, when applicable, correct the audio record and note corrections on-air.

To make a correction, Aspen Public Radio reporters and editors must understand what the error is and what the correct information is. Our team must independently verify any request for corrections or clarifications, which may take time. For simple corrections, our team strives to update our work within an hour of being made aware of an error. If reporters or editors are unavailable for corrections because of other work obligations (hosting, moderating, responding to breaking news), we will make corrections as quickly as we are able.

This will rarely, if ever, result in an article being removed from our website or archive. We will only remove an article if the entire factual basis of that article is grossly incorrect.

Removal of an article will not be taken lightly, and will involve a discussion with both newsroom and administrative staff where appropriate, and clear communication with the public about the initial reasoning behind the reporting, where it went wrong, and why an article has been removed.