Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, November 23
On today's newscast: Pitkin County will spend millions to offset the cost of closure for commercial and private aircraft, a project restoring Rifle Creek moves forward, and a campaign writing love letters to trans kids kicks off.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.