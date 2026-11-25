Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 25
On today's podcast: Aspen water customers will have higher bills next year. The Rocky Mountain region saw its outdoor recreation economy grow in recent years. And two significant wildfire bills moving through Congress could become law.