Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 26
On today's podcast: It’s opening day for Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area. And as local ski areas celebrate opening day, ski towns across the Mountain West are hoping for a better year. And the Colorado River District is nearing its funding goal, to buy the vital Shoshone water rights.