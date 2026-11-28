Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay challenges the stories America tells about itself in 14th: A decade after examining the 13th Amendment and its connection to mass incarceration, DuVernay has a new documentary about the 14th Amendment and the struggle over citizenship and equal rights.

Jefferson Airplane's Jorma Kaukonen says guitar has always been a "great refuge": Kaukonen helped define the sound of the '60s as the lead guitar player and a founding member of Jefferson Airplane. Now 85, he's still touring with his band Hot Tuna.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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