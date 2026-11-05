What to expect on and off mountain this ski season

Ski season starts this month at two of Aspen Snowmass’ four mountains.

The 2026-2027 season includes the company’s 80th anniversary, several retro, throwback celebrations and on-mountain infrastructure grand openings.

Some of the new infrastructure is a part of the company’s push to become more sustainable in the face of a changing climate, including one of the worst snowpack years the West has ever faced last winter.

Snowmass Ski Area’s beloved and historic Ullrhof restaurant was demolished and completely rebuilt over the summer. The $42 million two-story restaurant will reopen this winter as the ski company’s first fully electric on-mountain restaurant.

The new building replaced a 56-year-old structure and now has space to accommodate more than 600 people. It includes different dining options, which include a market, bar and grill.

“This whole building is built around a food hall concept, so four concepts, four different ways to order,” said Eva Rudow, a business operations manager at SkiCo. “We’re really excited about the new tech we have installed.”

In a news release, the company said the Ullrhof rebuild was an important milestone in the company’s goal to build all-electric across new construction wherever possible.

Last winter, SkiCo unveiled the high-speed, six-pack Elk Camp Chairlift at Snowmass. Over the summer, it installed a new battery system, which the company said will provide backup power to keep the Elk Camp lift running during outages.

SkiCo said it’s the world’s first battery-backed chairlift.

“The prior backup generator for this lift created roughly 144 tons of carbon emissions a year,” a news release said. “This new battery is yet another investment in reliable, clean mountain infrastructure.”

After construction this summer and fall, Aspen Mountain will debut a high-speed detachable quad chairlift this season, replacing the iconic Bell Mountain and Little Nell lifts. The new Nell Bell chairlift will boast a nine-minute ride to the top terrain on Ajax.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area are set to open on Nov. 28. Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Mountain will follow on Dec. 12.

With all four mountains open that weekend, SkiCo will officially celebrate its anniversary. It will discount lift tickets and rental packages, sell limited edition 80th anniversary apparel and host food and beverage specials.

The same weekend, Wintersköl will celebrate its 75th anniversary in Aspen and Snowmass, with snow sculptures, soup-tasting contests, a beer festival, live music and fireworks.

The Snow League will return Jan. 7-9, with even more snowboard and freeski athletes and competitions at Buttermilk Mountain.

From January 17-24, Aspen Gay Ski Week will celebrate its 50th year in town.

And the 26th X Games will return to Buttermilk Jan. 29-31.