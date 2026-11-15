An LGBTQ-affirming community center reopens in New Castle

On a quiet Friday afternoon at The Space, two pre-teens hunch on the floor playing with Legos, surrounded by rainbow walls on all sides. In addition to accessing a learning library, kitchen, closet and lounge area, they can also eat snacks, do arts and crafts, and watch movies on a big TV in the corner.

This LGBTQ-affirming community center provides kids and adults with a place to relax and seek support. Anyone is welcome to walk in and use The Space for free.

On the right wall, brochures for local health services sit beside stickers, a button-maker, and rainbow sunglasses — all for the taking.

“All the fun things,” said Bri Walden. A community coordinator for The Space, Walden works there for a few hours a day, three days a week, while attending Colorado Mountain College.

It’s more than just a safe, physical location. Walden said it’s also a place where people can come to ask questions.

“We had someone come in asking how they could be a better ally,” they said. “We had someone coming in asking if we had resources on how to raise their children to be more open-minded. … People have questions, and if I don't have the answers, I could find a way to get you the answers at the very least. That's kind of my role here.”

Cook Inclusive, a nonprofit that previously served disabled and queer communities in western Colorado, originally opened The Space in the spring of 2025. But when the nonprofit shut down last fall, it was forced to close The Space as well.

Mads Partridge, executive director of Mountain Pride, said Cook Inclusive reached out at the end of last year about whether her nonprofit wanted to help operate The Space in the future. They agreed, but before reopening officially in June, Partridge wanted to check in with the community to ensure they built lasting programs based on need.

During Glenwood Pride this year, their staff conducted a needs assessment, identifying what people wanted, what was missing, and how The Space could be supportive.

“We knew The Space needed to remain rooted in the community it serves,” Partridge said in an email Wednesday. “We didn’t want to arrive with our own assumptions about what the Valley needed. We wanted local people, those who live here, care about this community, and understand its strengths and needs, to help shape what comes next.”

For the last few months, Mountain Pride has slowly added more programming at The Space. They’re starting to hire more staff, and it’s now open from Tuesday to Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m.

“Sometimes what young people need most is a welcoming place to gather and people who accept them as they are,” Partridge said. “That can matter even more in rural communities, where chances to find that kind of connection may be limited.”

Cook Inclusive received both positive and negative feedback about the community center when it first opened, and Walden said Mountain Pride maintains several security measures as a precaution.

“I hate that we have to,” they said. “But because we have those measures, I can promise people that, ‘Yeah, I want you to come in here and feel safe.’”

Walden, who grew up in New Castle, is studying community and organizational leadership in CMC’s Human Services program. Walden said they accepted the position at The Space largely because they want to make New Castle a welcoming place for everyone.

“The need for this space is shown in how many people I've had come by, stop in and chat with me and say, ‘Yeah, we just recently moved to this area, and we weren't sure if we wanted to move here. But then we were driving through town, and we saw the pride flag, and we knew that this is where we wanted to be,’” they said. “That's the reason why I'm in this space.”

The Aspen Community Foundation, the Jonathan D. + Mark C. Lewis Foundation, and the Colorado Health Foundation provide financial support for The Space.