Independence Pass is an important area on the Continental Divide, which determines which way rivers and streams flow in the Americas.

But the ecosystems of this popular landmark are fragile.

The Independence Pass Foundation has dedicated the last 37 years to protecting and showcasing these ecosystems in light of human impacts, a changing climate and U.S. Forest Service cuts.

Karin Teague is the executive director at the foundation.

She spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Regan Mertz about the ongoing work the nonprofit is doing year-round.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Regan Mertz: Last winter was an unprecedented time. How did that affect the foundation, or Independence Pass as a whole?

Karin Teague: It meant our exciting spring skiing season wasn't the best. The conditions were pretty modest. I think more importantly, what it meant was — boy, especially with the warm temps that we saw in March, and then throughout the summer — we really saw the impacts of the drought that we're experiencing right now. We saw the creeks and rivers running very low. We saw tarns and lakes that are a little shallower drying up by the end of the season.

It definitely impacted the flora. We had a surprisingly okay wildflower season, but it definitely ended quite early, and some of the plants did not do as well as they usually do in a more typical summer. So, we definitely felt the impacts of drought. We also were so concerned all summer with the threat of wildfire.

Mertz: As climate change continues, where do you see the Independence Pass Foundation's work going?

Teague: We have to adapt to the existing conditions. I mean, one of the things, for example, that we saw this summer, in addition to the more obvious signs or signals of drought and a warming climate, was we had some large wind events. We have a lot of stressed trees in our forests from the drought. So, we saw probably more downed trees across trails than I can remember, or since I've been at this organization.

We spent a lot of the summer cutting trees across trails, and most of them are in wilderness. So, that means we're getting out there with crosscut saws or other hand handheld, non machine driven saws to clear the trails. That's just an example of the kind of thing I think we can expect going forward.

Mertz: Are there any sort of highlights that you can give me about the Independence Pass Foundation based on the annual report?

Teague: Sure. One of our signature projects over the past couple of years — and definitely extending into the future — is the renovation of the summit area of Independence Pass. It was built in the 1960s and has seen no significant upgrades since that time, other than the addition of restrooms. Thank goodness.

Mertz: Yes.

Teague: So, as you can imagine, at 12,000 feet, the amenities there have really suffered over time. The trails are fairly degraded. They are too steep for the literally hundreds of thousands of visitors that the place receives. It is not accessible by wheelchair, or even for folks who are just coming from sea level and aren't used to that elevation. We would like to see it more accessible and to better serve the visitors that we get from all over the world of all ages and backgrounds and physical abilities.

So, working with the Forest Service, we hope to be able to renovate the place. It's not going to be fancy. It's not going to be Disneyland. It's not going to be anything that's inappropriate for that place because we are working in a fragile alpine environment. We don't want to see new impacts to the landscape, but it really is in bad need of upgrades. The Independence Pass Foundation has spent the last couple of summers patching the asphalt trail, replacing benches and fixing the fences. We do this year after year, and I think everyone agrees it's ready for a little bit more of a permanent solution up there.

Mertz: And why do you think the pass has this draw for people? Why is it such a special place?

Teague: First, I think it's one of the very few places in North America where you can drive to over 12,000 feet and experience the high alpine so conveniently. It also happens to take you to wonderful places like Aspen. It's really unique that way. Of course, we have wonderful trails. Bike riding up the pass is very popular. There's fishing, photography, you know, endless opportunities for recreation and enjoyment, and I think the road sort of helps make all of that possible for a lot of folks who otherwise wouldn't be able to experience that ecology.

Support for this Nonprofit Spotlight series comes from the Aspen Community Foundation.