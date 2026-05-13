Join Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics for the 11th Annual Trash Crush on Friday, May 22nd from 10:00 AM–12:30 PM. Volunteers will meet at North Star Nature Preserve's South Gate parking lot and rally together to clean up litter along trails and roads east of Aspen.

Volunteers will fan out across trails and roads east of Aspen for a community litter clean-up — all supplies provided, and the first 25 to sign up get a complimentary lunch from the 520 Grill. Contact Erik Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or (970) 925-1069 to register.