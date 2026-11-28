15th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market at The St. Regis Aspen Resort
15th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market at The St. Regis Aspen Resort
For the 15th year, Area General Manager Heather Steenge-Hart will illuminate a 30 foot festive tree, welcoming guests and the Aspen community for an evening of holiday tradition. Delight in this year’s handcrafted gingerbread house, enjoy hot cocoa and seasonal treats, admire winter ballerinas and festive entertainment, and discover gifts from local artisans at the holiday market.
St. Regis Hotel
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
St. Regis Hotel
St. Regis Hotel
315 E. Dean St.Aspen, Colorado 81611