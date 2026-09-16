2026 Dressed to the K9s | An Evening for the Animals

Join Colorado Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E.) on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at TACAW - The Arts Campus at Willits for Dressed to the K9s — C.A.R.E.'s largest and most impactful fundraising event of the year!

Doors open at 5:30pm for an unforgettable evening featuring delicious food, delectable desserts, exciting fundraising, wonderful company, and our crowd-favorite "Fashion & Fur" canine fashion show starring adopted pets and their people. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in semi-formal or cocktail attiire.

