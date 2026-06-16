2026 Regeneration Ball
2026 Regeneration Ball
The Regeneration Ball is an invitation to ground ourselves in the stories that sustain us and to reconnect with the very land that feeds us.
This intentional gathering of 200 guests serves as a celebration of our collective roots. Throughout the evening, we will share powerful stories of ecological restoration, engage in a high-energy auction to support our mission, and find connection over a dinner prepared by renowned chefs. Each course is a tribute to the local harvest—a tangible link between the earth’s resilience and our community’s future. Join us as we toast to a world that gives back more than it takes.
Hotel Jerome
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Farm Collaborative
Hotel Jerome
330 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-1000