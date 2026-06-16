© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Regeneration Ball

2026 Regeneration Ball

The Regeneration Ball is an invitation to ground ourselves in the stories that sustain us and to reconnect with the very land that feeds us.

This intentional gathering of 200 guests serves as a celebration of our collective roots. Throughout the evening, we will share powerful stories of ecological restoration, engage in a high-energy auction to support our mission, and find connection over a dinner prepared by renowned chefs. Each course is a tribute to the local harvest—a tangible link between the earth’s resilience and our community’s future. Join us as we toast to a world that gives back more than it takes.

Hotel Jerome
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Farm Collaborative
https://www.thefarmcollaborative.org/
Hotel Jerome
330 E Main St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-1000
https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome