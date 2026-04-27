32nd Annual Ride for the Pass

The Ride has two finish lines: The first at Weller Lake turnout, just over two miles from the starting line for families and recreational riders, and the second at the Independence ghost town site ten miles from the start. All riders doing the ten mile Independence route are timed and included in the competitive category for their respective age groups; all Weller riders are untimed. In addition, E-bikes—category 1/pedal assist ONLY—are welcome to ride. They will be in their own, untimed category, starting 10 minutes after the timed riders, and will NOT be eligible for prizes associated with placing.

Winning race times to Independence are usually around 40 minutes, with most riders finishing in less than two hours.

