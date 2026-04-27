© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

32nd Annual Ride for the Pass

32nd Annual Ride for the Pass

The Ride has two finish lines: The first at Weller Lake turnout, just over two miles from the starting line for families and recreational riders, and the second at the Independence ghost town site ten miles from the start. All riders doing the ten mile Independence route are timed and included in the competitive category for their respective age groups; all Weller riders are untimed. In addition, E-bikes—category 1/pedal assist ONLY—are welcome to ride. They will be in their own, untimed category, starting 10 minutes after the timed riders, and will NOT be eligible for prizes associated with placing.

Winning race times to Independence are usually around 40 minutes, with most riders finishing in less than two hours.

Independence Pass
$25-$45
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Independence Pass Foundation
Independence Pass