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40th Annual Boogie's Buddy Race

40th Annual Boogie's Buddy Race

Come celebrate the 4th of July with us at the 40th Annual Boogie’s Buddy Race, presented by Aspen Valley Health! This beloved community tradition is family- and pet-friendly, packed with energy, high-fives, and lots of heart. You can race to beat your best time or simply soak in the festive spirit—either way, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

Rio Grande Park
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Buddy Program
https://www.buddyprogram.org/
Rio Grande Park