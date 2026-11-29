The Aspen Choral Society proudly presents Handel’s Messiah, conducted by Guest Conductor Kevin Kaukl.One of the longest-running and most beloved musical holiday traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Choral Society’s 50th annual presentation of Messiah will consist of three live performances taking place on December 11, 12, and 13 in Aspen, Basalt, and Glenwood Springs.

