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55th Annual Mountain Fair

55th Annual Mountain Fair

Join Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley community in celebrating the best event of the summer, Mountain Fair, going 55 years strong! The heart+soul of the fair is all the love, history and humanity that have built community through art in Carbondale.

Enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and loads of unique artisans; non-stop entertainment all weekend long.

Sopris Park
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
Sopris Park