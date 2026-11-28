6th Annual Holiday Bazaar at Glenwood Springs Community Center
6th Annual Holiday Bazaar at Glenwood Springs Community Center
Experience the magic of the season!
Shop one-of-a-kind gifts from 50 local makers, creators & artists. Snack on tasty treats & warm beverages from local food vendors. Drop the kids at the Little Elves Playroom — free supervised fun while you shop! Then meet Santa, get your face painted, and leave with everything wrapped
on-site.
Glenwood Springs Community Center
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Glenwood Springs Parks & Recs
Glenwood Springs Community Center
100 Wulfsohn RdGlenwood Springs, Colorado 81601
(970) 384-6301