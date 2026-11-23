Banjoist Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon and pianist Erik Deutsch of The Black Crowes bring their remarkable musical chemistry to the Wheeler, weaving bluegrass roots with jazz, folk and improvisation in a musical conversation shaped by years of playing together. With special guest, Mark Morris of Rapidgrass.

Make a night of it with Beer & Banjos in the Vault before the show, then settle in for bluegrass, piano, banjo and maybe even a little glockenspiel. BOGO Coors Banquet Tall Boys from 7–7:30 PM.

