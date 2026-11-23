Andy Thorn & Erik Deutsch 2nd Annual High Country Holiday
Andy Thorn & Erik Deutsch 2nd Annual High Country Holiday
Banjoist Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon and pianist Erik Deutsch of The Black Crowes bring their remarkable musical chemistry to the Wheeler, weaving bluegrass roots with jazz, folk and improvisation in a musical conversation shaped by years of playing together. With special guest, Mark Morris of Rapidgrass.
Make a night of it with Beer & Banjos in the Vault before the show, then settle in for bluegrass, piano, banjo and maybe even a little glockenspiel. BOGO Coors Banquet Tall Boys from 7–7:30 PM.
Wheeler Opera House
$25+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/