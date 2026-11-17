The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the 19th annual SMALL WONDERS, Wednesday, November 18, from 4–7 p.m., a show of affordable art no larger than 12” by 12.” 31 artists are participating in the 271st exhibition since the gallery opened in June 1985.

The show is in partnership with the all-volunteer-run Holiday Baskets. The 45-year-old nonprofit will provide gifts and food cards to 300 families and 1,300 individuals. They serve people from Aspen to Glenwood Springs who are referred by local social service agencies.

The 31 participating artists include: Amy Beidleman, Deborah Bender, Michael Bonds, Will Bradford, Cam Burns, Art Burrows, Cornelia Carpenter Cardillo, Curt Carpenter, Jeanette Darnauer, Stephanie Deaton, , Lisa DeLosso, Lucy Congdon Hanson, Mark Fuller, Julie Grimm, Greg Hollomon, Carrie Horn, Larkin Horn, Suzanne Jackson, Kristin Jenson, Heidi Wirth Johns, Kathy Honea, Sue Kolbe, Rae Lampe, Sam Louras, Nika Meyers, Gaard Moses, David Notor, Greg Poschman, Deb Shannon, Natalie Travers, and Peggy Wilkie.