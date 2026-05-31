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Arbor Day Event

Arbor Day Event

The city of Aspen parks department will host a community celebration for Arbor Day on Saturday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. in Paepcke Park.

Join us at the Paepcke Park as we celebrate Arbor Day. We’ll be giving away 100 trees (6-12ft tall!) to Aspen residents; and we’ll have a raffle with giveaway items, forestry-themed kids’ shirts, games and activities, and light refreshments.

Paepcke Park
Free
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
https://aspen.gov/
Paepcke Park
E Hopkins Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611