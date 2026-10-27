Halloween eve at @aspenartsclub comes with Art of the Cocktail, an evening to elevate your cocktail knowledge and cheers with friends, immersed in a 1920s speakeasy atmosphere.

Scotty, former bar director at Bosq, will take us through three classic cocktails, their history, and how to make them. This is more than a night out with friends. It’s an educational series that will leave you with real skills for your own home bar.

Each cocktail comes with a savory bite by Eddy’s.

$135 per person, gratuity included. Friday, October 30, 7:00 PM Aspen Arts Club, 315 E. Hyman Avenue, Aspen In the spirit of Halloween, dress to impress in 1920s speakeasy fashion.