Join us for a conversation with our cohort of Spring Artists-in-Residence. The slide night will be available in person and virtually.

Register for this free event and receive a link to the livestream.

We’re elated to welcome new residents for the Spring Artist-in-Residency program. During their time at the Ranch, they’ll be creating on campus and engaging with the community. We look forward to getting to know them and seeing their artwork develop over the coming weeks!